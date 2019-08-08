Machete Saves: Actor Danny Trejo Helps Rescue Baby Trapped in Overturned Vehicle

Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, who starred in the movie "Machete Kills" as well as "From Dusk Till Dawn" and the hit television series Breaking Bad, helped rescue a baby out of a car that had rolled over in a car accident in Los Angeles, ABC7 news reported on Thursday.

He got into the overturned SUV on one side and tried to unfasten the seat belt that held the child’s seat, but he did not succeed. Fortunately, another eyewitness to the incident was able to climb into the passenger compartment from the opposite side, and managed to unfasten the belt.

"He was panicked. I said OK we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers'." I said do this, with the muscles. He said 'muscles,'" the actor said, commenting on the incident.

​In addition to the child, he said, an elderly woman was in the car. He did not rule out that one of the drivers had run through a red light.

The city’s fire department said that three people were taken to the hospital, noting that none of them had sustained life-threatening industries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.