Bodies of Two Canadian Teens Wanted in Three Murders Found

Canadian police believe they have found the bodies of two teenagers wanted for a string of murders in British Columbia.

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) believe they have found the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two teens from British Columbia wanted for three murders in the province. Their bodies were found on the shore of the Nelson River, about eight kilometers from a torched 2011 Toyota RAV4 authorities believed the two were driving.

Manitoba RCMP officially called off the search Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP found the bodies believed to be 2 B.C. fugitives at about 10 a.m. local time today in dense brush, about 8 kilometres from where a car was found burned in the Gillam, Man., area in late July. Autopsies are being conducted. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 7, 2019

​McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run since July 23, when they were declared suspects in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck, 64, and couple Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24, all of whom were found slain last month.

The two were charged with second-degree murder for Dyck's death, but police had not yet filed charges in the deaths of Fowler and Deese.

Canadian authorities mounted an all-out manhunt for the duo, using search aircraft, patrol boats, divers and tracking dogs, eventually finding their bodies Wednesday morning in northern Manitoba, near the town of Gillam.

RCMP told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) they had found the bodies in dense brush and that an autopsy would be conducted.