USA Today HQ in Virginia Evacuated Amid Reports of Shooter in the Building, Police at the Scene

Two shootings took place in US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, claiming the lives of 31 people and leaving dozens more injured.

USA Today staff have been evacuated from its HQ at the Gannet Building in McLean, Virginia, after police arrived to respond to reports of a man with a weapon, Des Moines Register reports.

Fairfax County Police tweeted they were responding to the reported incident.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

​Users took to Twitter to share what they know about the situation at the scene.

Evacuation at Tegna and USA Today building in Tysons. Suspicious activity. Building evacuated. Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/8QvmTcrW0P — Shauna McNally (@Shauna_McNally) August 7, 2019

🇺🇸 — UPDATE: The @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/WQQFAzeKc6 — BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) August 7, 2019

SWAT teams evacuation at @USATODAY HQ in Tysons pic.twitter.com/dCh6d160Uv — William Dyer (@wdyerz) August 7, 2019

​Gannett, the owner of newspaper USA Today, announced on Monday that it will merge with GateHouse Media in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion.