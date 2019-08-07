'Unmatched Strength': Trump Honours Veterans on Twitter During Purple Heart Day

The US president praised the US servicemen who earned their Purple Hearts, saying that he’s forever grateful for their "devotion to duty and love of country."

As people across the United States observe Purple Heart Day, an annual event that commemorates the creation of the military award, US President Donald Trump moved to congratulate its recipients in his trademark style – via Twitter.

"These American Patriots represent the unyielding and unmatched strength and determination of the US Armed Forces", the president wrote.

Today, we honor all of our Country’s Purple Heart recipients, their loved ones, and our Gold Star Families for their immeasurable sacrifice. These American Patriots represent the unyielding and unmatched strength and determination of the U.S. Armed Forces: https://t.co/EVhPJD5azu pic.twitter.com/fcQMg9JI4q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 августа 2019 г.

​The full version of the presidential message, the link to which was posted in the tweet, featured a recollection of the award’s history, with Trump stating that both he and his wife Melania were "forever grateful" for its recipients’ "devotion to duty and love of country."

Some social media users seemed to appreciate the president’s message…

Thank you President Trump! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) 7 августа 2019 г.

God Bless the men and women who protect us. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) 7 августа 2019 г.

God bless all of our military heroes and God bless president Trump for always putting them first. — RD (@real_defender) 7 августа 2019 г.

God bless those who serve. — CC (@ChatByCC) 7 августа 2019 г.

…but the tweet also attracted its share of Trump detractors.

Did you give back the Purple Heart you yanked from a veteran at a rally in Ashburn, Virginia? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 7 августа 2019 г.

The Trump family has no record of military service in five generations, two world wars and over 150 years. A family of cowards became a family of criminals. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) 7 августа 2019 г.

Show us your bone spur. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) 7 августа 2019 г.

The tweet arrived as Trump moved to visit the sites of deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that rocked the country over the weekend.