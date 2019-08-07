Twitterquake as Bernie Sanders Vows to Let Americans Know About Aliens if He Becomes President

Sanders, who announced his presidential bid for the 2020 US elections earlier this year, made the remarks as he appeared on one of the world’s most popular podcasts hosted by American comedian Joe Rogan.

Appearing on the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Tuesday, Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pledged to tell Americans about any UFO-related evidence if he becomes the US President.

“My wife would demand that I let you know,” Sanders said when asked what he would do if he became president and "found out something about aliens.”

© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference, in San Diego, California, U.S., August 5, 2019

Sanders added that even though his wife is not a “UFO nut,” she has always asked if he has “access to records” about extra-terrestrial life.

The presidential hopeful promised that if he found out something about UFOs he would come back on the show and make an announcement.

Sanders’ words immediately drew sarcastic remarks from many Twitter users who described it as the “safest promise” with others claiming that Sanders was “living in a fools’ paradise.”

They ALL say that until they get in office and find out that it's best not too because the rabbit hole goes far deeper than just aliens. — young man (@youngma87721282) August 7, 2019

Bernie IS an ALIEN — Trutherbot Pyrate (@TrutherbotPyrat) August 7, 2019

That's the safest promise 🤣 🤣 — Dinah (@DinahAshiho) August 7, 2019

He is trying to get the votes of the 2 million people that said they were going to storm area 51 in September. — Luwdmke (@Luwdmke) August 7, 2019

Hahahah sanders, many have said so and nothing happens after they win, remember Obama..... — joseph (@josephkaruoya) August 7, 2019

Democrats are now saying any stupidity to get some votes. 😂 — Oscar Adrián 🐺 (@Cueellar) August 7, 2019

Alien society in area 51 after hearing that pic.twitter.com/szXBHLJUrO — Aatish (@ws599) August 7, 2019

he is living in fools paradise — Govindraj prabhu (@govindrajprabh5) August 7, 2019

Others claimed that the promise makes no sense because Sanders “will never be president”.

But ... he’s not going to win!!!! — Valkyrie (@Valfonis) August 7, 2019

You have to win first my good man! You couldn't be Hillary one on one! You had your shot.........an missed!!! — Devin Davis (@DevinDa53300022) August 7, 2019

He will never be president. And if his did become president he wouldn’t share the info. Blah blah blah — Danny 45 🇸🇩🇸🇩🇸🇩 (@DannyWarden) August 7, 2019

"If he becomes president" That's a very big 'if' you got there. — 0ld Sch00l (@S0cia1_0utcast) August 7, 2019

Sanders’ remarks came after US Republican Mark Walker, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, voiced concern over recent US Navy reports of UFO sightings “not being fully investigated or understood.” He claimed that if pilot accounts are true, the UFOs they allegedly encountered “could pose a serious security risk” to US military personnel and the nation's defence apparatus.

Earlier US Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Day confirmed that Navy officials “did indeed meet with interested congressional members and staffers on Wednesday to provide a classified brief on efforts to understand and identify these threats to the safety and security of our aviators.”

This came after the New York Times’ report about the “almost daily” appearances of UFOs on F/A-18 Super Hornet radars, many of which were confirmed by visual contact.