Police Responding to Reports of Shooting at Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Video)

Two mass shootings took place in the US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, claiming the lives of 31 people and leaving dozens more injured.

Police are responding to reports of shooting at a Walmart store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the WBRZ TV channel has reported.

Police Respond To Shooting At Baton Rouge Walmart https://t.co/egsRXuMYub #honkhonk pic.twitter.com/qEbPXXedpc — The Daily Lafayette (@DailyLafayette) August 6, 2019

​​Police officers have been deployed at the scene and a helicopter was spotted in the area, the report said.

​According to the local Sheriff's Department, the area of the incident is not being viewed as active at the moment. Law enforcement agencies are checking other Walmart stores in the district.

At the Walmart on Burbank Drive, where all available East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office units are being sent after reports of shots fired. @WVLANBCLocal33 @wgmbfox44 pic.twitter.com/1vpfRIVT1q — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) August 6, 2019

​Brett Buffington, a correspondent with KHOU 11 news Houston, said that one person was injured in the incident and a suspected shooter has been detained.