The apparent misspelling is merely the latest such social media gaffe coming from Trump’s social media presence.

US President Donald Trump, who has often managed to amuse social media with his Twitter gaffes such as the infamous "covfefe", has now upped his game further with one of his latest tweets misspelling his very own surname.

Describing his meeting with Google CEO Sindar Pichai in the Oval Office, Trump wrote that the things the former told him “sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses (sic!) in 2020.”

....are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary. It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 августа 2019 г.

​"Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public. Peter Schweizer stated with certainty that they suppressed negative stories on Hillary Clinton, and boosted negative stories on Donald Ttump. All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely!” the president concluded.

© Photo : Donald J. Trump/twitter/screenshot Donald Trump twitter screenshot

It probably comes as no surprise that this gaffe was soon noticed by keen-eyed social media users, many of whom seized on the opportunity to make fun of the US head of state.

I'm dyslexic but I can at least spell my LAST name (All 3 of my kids are & they can spell their own name)

I have aphasia from migraines but at least I proofread my tweets or correct my typos😳

You're supposed to be the free leader of the🌎 & instead you're the free joke of the🌍 — ❄A◼t-M◼◼be ◼his ◼ear🌊🍊 (@2B_Painfree) 6 августа 2019 г.

“Deer Dieuree,

Twodae, Googul was meen. They ownlee liek 2 shoh bad storees abowt me and good storees abowt kroked Hillaree and ickee Obombuh. It is not nice two do this when I am sad abowt the shoetings in Toeleedo and Awwwstin. Googul r lossers seys King Ttump.” #Ttump — Meredith (@meralee727) 6 августа 2019 г.

Some were also quick to recall how the president recently misstated the location of a deadly mass shooting that took place in the state of Ohio this weekend.

This, however, was hardly the first time Trump left the public in stitches thanks to the spelling mistakes in his tweets that almost border on the creative, with one of the latest episodes involving him describing a member of the British royal family as the "Prince of Whales".

And his daughter Ivanka committed a similar blunder when she congratulated Boris Johnson via Twitter on "becoming the next Prime Minister of United Kingston".