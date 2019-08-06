Register
09:09 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, 28 December 2018.

    Bipartisan ‘Bedfellows’ in Congress Push for Bill Curbing Trump’s Iran War Powers – Report

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Relations between Washington and Tehran, following a short period of reconciliation under Barack Obama, deteriorated rapidly after Donald Trump exited the landmark nuclear agreement. Iran until recently has remained within the bounds of the deal, but in May started rolling back its nuclear commitments.

    A coalition of 28 congressmen, including both Republicans and Democrats, is championing an amendment to the defence authorisation bill, which would prohibit the use of funds for military action against Iran without prior approval from Congress.

    In a letter to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees obtained by Foreign Policy, senators and representatives expressed their concerns that the risk of the United States entering a war with Iran without authorisation is “acute”.

    “Bipartisan majorities in both chambers have spoken up to defend Congress’ constitutional authority over matters of war and peace,” the lawmakers wrote.

    “We have no illusions about the potential threats that Iran may pose, or its destabilising activities in the Middle East. These bipartisan amendments do not interfere with the United States Armed Forces’ ability to defend themselves,” they added, addressing concerns that the amendment could affect the military’s ability to quickly respond to potential security threats. “But under our constitution, any war requires congressional authorisation.”

    The push for curtailing Trump’s war powers reportedly saw Republican supporters of Donald Trump, such as Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, join forces with his Democratic critics, including New Mexico Senator Tom Udall and California Rep. Ro Khanna.

    “This is the most urgent national defence issue we are discussing in Congress, and it’s this rare issue where you have real bipartisan agreement and also very strange bedfellows from the farther right and farther left,” an unnamed congressional aide was quoted as saying.

    On 12 July, the House passed a similar amendment to the fiscal 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act that would prohibit the Trump administration from funding military action against Iran without authorisation. It was passed in a 251-170 vote that drew 27 Republicans, and has yet to be approved by senators.

    Rep. Ro Khanna, who co-sponsored the bill, called it "the most important foreign policy vote in the United States Congress".

    Another similar measure languished in the Republican-controlled Senate; the final vote tally was 50 in favour to 40 against the amendment, which stopped short of meeting the 60-vote threshold.

    The House and Senate have published their versions of the defence policy bill, supporting $733 billion and $750 billion for military programmes, respectively.

    The House bill, adopted by a Democratic majority through a strict party-line vote, would block the Trump administration from using military funds for a border wall, ban emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, end US military support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, prohibit military parades for political purposes, and prevent the transfer of new prisoners to Guantanamo Bay.

    The Senate has included none of those provisions, and the two parties have yet to face difficulties reconciling their versions in the fall.

    Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to run high, with Washington seeking an allied naval coalition following a series of incidents in the Gulf of Oman in recent months.

    The US accused Iran of attacking foreign oil tankers in May and June – something Tehran denied.  Washington later condemned the seizure of tankers by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways.

    In June, Trump ordered and called off, at the last minute, an air strike against Iran after the downing of a US spy drone, which could have led to a full-scale military conflict.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse