R&B Singer R. Kelly Hit With Two New Charges in Minnesota

Prosecutors in Minnesota announced on Monday that two new charges are being brought against musician R. Kelly, who is presently being held behind bars as he awaits trial in regards to his child pornography case in Chicago.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has now been charged with two counts of engaging in prostitution with an individual under the age of 18 and offering to hire a person under 18 years of age for sexual purposes. Minnesota's Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman revealed that the charges stem from a incident involving a girl Kelly had previously met at a concert.

Freeman told reporters during a press conference that his office is "going to make sure that justice is done in Minnesota."

Prosecutors have indicated that when the unidentified girl requested an autograph from Kelly at the show, the musician in turn gave her a phone number in addition to a copy of his signature. Later, when the girl dialed the number, she was invited to Kelly's hotel and reportedly given $200 to remove her clothing and dance. Kelly reportedly followed suit, taking off his own clothing before dancing with the minor.

Steven Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, responded to the recent development on Twitter, calling the charges "beyond absurd."

— Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 5, 2019

​Kelly has been plagued for years with allegations that he's violated underage girls. However, his latest legal troubles began to surface following the release of the six-part Lifetime series, "Surviving R. Kelly."