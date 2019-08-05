Toledo, Houston and Michigan: Trump Misnames Mass Shooting Location, Biden Ups the Ante

While President Donald Trump spoke in memory of those who “perished in Toledo” while apparently referring to the shooting in Dayton, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden referred to the shootings as “the tragic events” in Houston and Michigan.

US President Donald Trump has landed in hot water while delivering a speech about the recent mass shootings that rocked the country, giving the wrong location of one of the tragedies.

"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families", he said, evoking a barrage of criticism on social media.

Donald Trump cares so little about mass shootings that he says it happened in the wrong city ("Toledo").



What's worse, he seemingly read it off the teleprompter, meaning the entire White House didn't care enough to get it right, either.pic.twitter.com/OKLVs6nj5V — VoteVets (@votevets) 5 августа 2019 г.

Everyone when Trump said Toledo instead of Dayton pic.twitter.com/WV074wFLCw — Gar (@guccigarner1) 5 августа 2019 г.

I remember when Trump talked about Obama using a TelePrompTer #Toledo At least Obama could read it... pic.twitter.com/va2b2a1gYf — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) 5 августа 2019 г.

Stop blaming Trump for saying the mass shooting was in Toledo instead of Dayton even though he had a TelePrompTer.



The guy had to play golf all day Saturday and Sunday people and it’s not his job to memorize trivial details. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) 5 августа 2019 г.

However, former US vice president and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden apparently managed to trump this achievement, describing the shootings as "the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before" while speaking to donors at a fundraiser in San Diego, though he later corrected himself.

At a fundraiser on Sunday, Joe Biden referred to mass shootings in “Houston today” and Michigan yesterday, @LAWinkley reports. The shootings were in Dayton and El Paso, respectively. pic.twitter.com/EvppvklkvZ — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) 5 августа 2019 г.

And just like with Trump, the social media crowd seemed reluctant to give Biden a free pass.

Sorry, but if we hit Trump for calling the mass shooting in Dayton “Toledo,” we can’t let Joe Biden off the hook for calling El Paso and Ohio “Houston and Michigan.” He’s out of touch and past his prime, too. https://t.co/xpYbK3aYqC — Adam Best (@adamcbest) 5 августа 2019 г.

Yes, Trump said the wrong city (Toledo), which is so Trump. But don't forget: Joe Biden referred to shootings in Houston and Michigan yesterday. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) 5 августа 2019 г.

Joe Biden thought yesterday that the El Paso tragedy was in Houston and that the Dayton tragedy was in Michigan



Most of the people who are attacking Trump for saying "Toledo" instead of Dayton are not going to say a word about Biden pic.twitter.com/EYrQiYriWE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) 5 августа 2019 г.

Twitter: Houston and Michigan



Me: Can't be worse then Trump confusing Dayton and Toledo



Twitter: Biden places shootings at Houston and Michigan while talking mourning victims



Me:..... pic.twitter.com/cwykvbkHxP — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) 5 августа 2019 г.

#ItsGettingTooHardTo keep track of all the mass shootings.



Joe Biden thinks they were in Houston and Michigan.



In his #Trumpspeech, trump thought it was in Toledo.



None of these shootings are funny. But neither is the fact that these guys couldn't get it right. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) 5 августа 2019 г.

As the Washington Examiner points out, this isn’t the first such mistake that Biden has made during the ongoing campaign. In May, he ended up confusing former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with then-Prime Minister Theresa May.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 more wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening.

Less than 24 hours later, a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralised the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.