'Storm Area 51' Facebook Page Disappears as Millions Sign Up to 'See Them Aliens' Event

Area 51 is known as a US top-secret facility long associated with UFO activity, prompting a huge number of social media users to plan to 'raid' the location in order to “see aliens.”

Facebook has brought down the public event page that planned to “raid” Area 51, according to reports. The Storm Area 51 event has reportedly been taken down due to its “Community Standards” violations.

However, social media reports suggested that the event page will be recreated at the Reddit.com website.

Over two million people signed up for the event that was planned for 20 September, with the Las Vegas-based Déjà Vu Services strip-club recently pledging to bring its dancers to the event.

The US military previously tried to “discourage anyone trying to come into an area” in a statement from Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews.

Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force base in Nevada that has been used to test American top-secret aircraft, prompting speculations about possible interactions with aliens.