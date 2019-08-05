A man killed 20 people and wounded 26 others during a shooting spree at an El Paso shopping mall on Saturday. Later in the day, nine people were killed and 27 more injured during a separate attack in Dayton, Ohio.

Following the deadly shooting on Saturday US President Donald Trump has accused fake news of playing its part in creating the atmosphere of hatred in the country. He added that the media should be responsible for public safety.

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Trump called for a "strong' firearm purchase background checks to be introduced into a prospective immigration reform bill​.

Three Walmart employees who were present during the shooting, react on stage during a prayer and candle vigil organized by the city, after a shooting left 20 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019.

The FBI said it was concerned that latest shootings could inspire US-based extremists to carry out more acts of violence similar to those in El Paso and Dayton.

