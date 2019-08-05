ASAP Rocky Graces Kanye West’s Sunday Service Alongside Kendall Jenner After Return From Sweden

Rocky, was charged with assault after a June street confrontation in Stockholm, pleaded not guilty and was released from custody last week pending a verdict. He faces up to a six-month jail term if found guilty.

Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky appeared at Kanye West’s weekly Sunday service after release from a Swedish jail.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday, Rocky is seen smiling as he chats up his rumoured ex-girlfriend, supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The 30-year-old artist arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in a private aeroplane Friday night after a judge said that he and two members of his entourage do not need to remain in custody awaiting a verdict.

A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) and two co-defendants were accused of assaulting a man in Stockholm over a month ago. Prosecutors have demanded six months in jail for Rocky and his entourage for allegedly beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in a street brawl.

The platinum-selling 'Praise the Lord' star pleaded not guilty and argued he had acted in self-defence.

The high-profile case has received a lot of publicity in the United States and even prompted officials to chime in.

After Donald Trump personally – yet ineffectively – offered to vouch for Rocky's bail, his special envoy for hostage affairs reportedly wrote a letter to Sweden's prosecutor general, warning the country of "potentially negative consequences" to bilateral relations.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Sweden replied that it’s up to the court to decide on the case.

The verdict is expected next week.