Trump Discussed Recent Mass Shootings with FBI, Attorney General, Vows to Stop Violence - Report

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had discussed the recent deadly gun massacres in the city of El Paso and in the city of Dayton with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and with the US Attorney General William Barr, and had added that the gun violence must be stopped.

"Hate has no place in our country, and we're going to take care of it [...] We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years... and years in our country", Trump said Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, cited by Reuters, AP, and AFP.

The US president said he would make a statement on Monday about the shooting massacres.

The gun massacre in Ohio is the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than 24 hours. Over 20 people were killed and 26 more injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening.

The massacres, now being considered acts of domestic terrorism, occurred just six days after at least 15 people were injured and four people were killed - including two children - during another mass shooting at an annual family festival in the California town of Gilroy.

All three gunmen reportedly used AK-type military assault rifles. Aside from reports of white supremacist manifestos posted online by the shooters, there has been no direct link between the three killers, according to media reports.

Trump has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to acknowledge those killed in the massacres in the states of Texas and Ohio, a statement from the White House said on Sunday. Flags will be also lowered to half-staff at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.