Register
23:30 GMT +304 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Ocasio-Cortez’s Outgoing Chief of Staff Probed for Possible Finance Violations – Report

    © AP Photo / Cedar Attanasio
    US
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    0 11

    The investigation involves two PACs started by AOC’s associate Saikat Chakrabarti, who is now suspected to have funnelled $1 million in political donations to his private companies registered at the same address as the political action committees.

    Possible campaign finance violations by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti may constitute the basis of a federal probe, according to a report in the New York Post that cited federal sources. The article, meanwhile, didn’t specify which exact agency would be responsible for conducting the probe.

    Two PACs (political action committees) are now being probed, Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats – both of which were set up by Chakrabarti to support promising candidates across the country.

    In terms of campaign finances, Chakrabarti has previously been scrutinised for his operations at Justice Democrats. In early spring, a complaint was filed with the Federal Elections Commission alleging that he covertly injected over $1 million in political donations into two of his private companies.

    There were reportedly no “walls of separation” in the vast, 3,500-foot office space in Knoxville, Tennessee that in 2017 and 2018 housed two PACs, two private law firms, and at least 12 congressional campaign committees, all headed and controlled by Chakrabarti.

    The PACs were found to have raised about $3.3 million in small donations overall, a third of which was transferred to two private structures bearing names similar to the PACs - Brand New Congress LLC and Brand New Campaign LLC, per  federal campaign filings, cited by the edition.

    While PACs are obliged to stick to federal reporting regulations, the National Legal and Policy Centre, a Virginia-based watchdog, alleged that the LLCs could have been started in order to obscure the reporting.

    The NY Post report closely follows Friday’s unexpected news piece published by The Intercept that Saikat Chakrabarti and Corbin Trent, the congresswoman’s communications director, would be leaving her office for other employment in the near future.

    Chakrabati, who stood by Ocasio-Cortez’s side as she was running in a congressional vote, is reportedly transferring to New Consensus, a non-profit focusing on the Green New Deal and other climate change ventures. Trent, on the other hand, is expected to work for Ocasio-Cortez’s re-election campaign:

    “With the Ocasio 2020 campaign beginning to ramp up, I’ve asked Corbin to transition to the campaign full-time and he has agreed to do so”, Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept. “I’m looking forward to growing the movement with him in Queens and the Bronx and across the country”.

    In an outspoken and arguably brash move, Chakrabarti, who managed and promoted Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, had previously dropped a series of derogatory tweets that further worsened a rift between his boss and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    “People were not happy that he used his Twitter account to comment about members and the bills that he and his boss oppose”, a senior House Democratic staffer said, as cited by the NY Post, adding: “There was a series of colliding and cascading grievances”.

    Related:

    Ocasio-Cortez’s Dramatic Border Protest Revealed to Be in Empty Parking Lot
    New Viral #AOCChallenge Hits Twitter: US Netizens Mock Ocasio-Cortez Visit to CBP Border Facilities
    Trump Says Pelosi Is 'Not a Racist' Amid Row With Ocasio-Cortez
    Tags:
    Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, AOC, violations, campaign finance, probe, Democrats, Republicans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse