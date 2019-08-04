Dayton Mayor Says Shooter Used Kalashnikov-Type Rifle, Killing 9 in 'Less Than One Minute' (Video)

Earlier in the day, an unknown gunman opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, only a few hours after a shooting in an El Paso Walmart.

A gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio in the latest US mass shooting shot all his victims in less than a minute using a Kalashnikov-type rifle, the city’s mayor said.

The suspect, wearing body armour, opened fire in the city’s Oregon District, Dayton Police Department said on its Twitter page.

"There are 10 people dead including the shooter, 26 others injured. Officers neutralized the shooter in less than a minute", Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said, as quoted by the police.

According to the police department, 27 people were injured in the shooting and have been "treated at local hospitals for various injuries".

The incident took place in the Oregon District on late Saturday, the Dayton Daily News media outlet reported.

On the same day, in a separate incident, a man opened fire at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. According to the most recent information, 20 people were killed and 26 more were injured in the shooting.