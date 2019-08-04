Register
04 August 2019
    DAYTON, OH - MAY 25: Police officers and Highway State Patrol officers prepare to respond to a rally held by the KKK affiliated group Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana at Courthouse Square on May 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

    Second in Less Than 24 Hours: What is Known So Far About Dayton Shooting

    © AFP 2019 / Matthew Hatcher/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Zara Muradyan
    101

    The shooting in Dayton, Ohio, occurred just a few hours after a horrific scene at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, where the perpetrator killed at least 20 people and injured 26 others.

    An active shooter situation has been reported outside the Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio, with local media reporting that at least 7 people were killed, but there's still no official information about the exact number of casualties from the police.

    Law enforcement is actively investigating the shooting.

    Who's the Suspect?

    The gunman, who has yet to be identified, is said to have been neutralised by police, who are currently searching the area for a suspected second shooter, and is either in custody or dead.

    According to multiple posts on social media, at least one perpetrator was a masked white male in all black, armed with a rifle, with one user tweeting that he still may be on the run.

    ​Police have yet to confirm or deny these claims.

    How Many Killed?

    There's no information about the official death toll yet: while WHIO-TV reported that at least 7 seven people were shot dead, Dayton Daily News cited unnamed sources as saying that at least 10 people are dead, and an unknown number wounded.

    The Ned Peppers Bar, meanwhile, has shared an Instagram post to say that its staff is safe.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Ned Peppers (@nedpeppersdyt)

    The police are checking the bars in the Oregon District for any additional victims, while medics have alerted local hospitals that several patients with gunshots would be arriving.

    Second Mass Shooting in Less Than 24 Hours

    The massacre in Dayton was the second mass shooting in the US in one day, following the violence at a Walmart store in the Cielo Vista shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman murdered 20 people and wounded 26 others.

    The white male suspect, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, reportedly posted a manifesto ahead of the shooting spree, declaring that his act was motivated by his fear of increasingly large numbers in the Hispanic population due to illegal immigration. The authenticity of the manifesto is yet to be confirmed.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
