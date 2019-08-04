Second in Less Than 24 Hours: What is Known So Far About Dayton Shooting

The shooting in Dayton, Ohio, occurred just a few hours after a horrific scene at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, where the perpetrator killed at least 20 people and injured 26 others.

An active shooter situation has been reported outside the Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio, with local media reporting that at least 7 people were killed, but there's still no official information about the exact number of casualties from the police.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the shooting.

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) 4 августа 2019 г.

Who's the Suspect?



The gunman, who has yet to be identified, is said to have been neutralised by police, who are currently searching the area for a suspected second shooter, and is either in custody or dead.

Breaking News: #Dayton Ohio. A mass shooting event took place at Ned Peppers bar in Dayton. Hearing 7 to 10 dead, multiple injuries upwards of 24 people. 1 suspect is down. Searching for a possible 2nd suspect. A heavy set white male, with a black mask. Carrying a rifle. — Reincarnated Chicago Mike now 3.0 (@ChicagoMikeSD) 4 августа 2019 г.

According to multiple posts on social media, at least one perpetrator was a masked white male in all black, armed with a rifle, with one user tweeting that he still may be on the run.

There was just at terrorist attack out here in Dayton OH. Oregon district. White man in all black with an AR just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, Killing or injuring 10-20 people.



It's just hella people laid out on the ground pic.twitter.com/PeIBQRz005 — Terri Savage (@KTSavage) 4 августа 2019 г.

Police are reporting at least one suspect is heavy set white male wearing mask with several magazine clips and a rifle, and is at large. They are still searching for this suspect in Dayton shooting. We are five minutes out from scene. — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) 4 августа 2019 г.

​Police have yet to confirm or deny these claims.

How Many Killed?

There's no information about the official death toll yet: while WHIO-TV reported that at least 7 seven people were shot dead, Dayton Daily News cited unnamed sources as saying that at least 10 people are dead, and an unknown number wounded.

We will provide information and facts regarding the #OregonDistrict shooting through this account as they become available. This is a large scene and investigation. Thank you for your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) 4 августа 2019 г.

The Ned Peppers Bar, meanwhile, has shared an Instagram post to say that its staff is safe.

The police are checking the bars in the Oregon District for any additional victims, while medics have alerted local hospitals that several patients with gunshots would be arriving.

Second Mass Shooting in Less Than 24 Hours

The massacre in Dayton was the second mass shooting in the US in one day, following the violence at a Walmart store in the Cielo Vista shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman murdered 20 people and wounded 26 others.

The white male suspect, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, reportedly posted a manifesto ahead of the shooting spree, declaring that his act was motivated by his fear of increasingly large numbers in the Hispanic population due to illegal immigration. The authenticity of the manifesto is yet to be confirmed.