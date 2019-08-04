Texas Blood Donation Centres See Huge Turnout After El Paso Walmart Massacre - Report

According to CNN, there has been an outpouring of support from the local El Paso community after the gun massacre at a Walmart in a shopping centre in the city.
LOOK: This is the line of *HUNDREDS of people outside of Vitalant in West El Paso waiting to donate blood following today’s shooting @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/xjtONeWX05— Sandra Ramirez (@sandraKTSM) 3 August 2019
"The line just continues and continues to grow", Frances Yepez, a local blood donor, told CNN.
Wow look at this.. #ElPaso #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/BuBvmHmLtK— Karly Rae Porras (@_karly_rae) 3 August 2019
"It's quiet. The TV is on and a local station is providing updates. People are sniffling (crying) some are upset. I was at home. My son called me as he was at work. I quickly called my other son who works at the mall in one of the kiosks and luckily he was off and at home. I have a group text with my immediate family and everyone checked in. And my extended family has a group text and we all let everyone know we were ok", Yepez told CNN
El Pasoans line up to donate blood, overwhelming centers in heartbroken, resilient city. #elpaso pic.twitter.com/1tvy8JeEUk— Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) 3 August 2019
Earlier on Saturday El Paso police made an urgent statement asking for blood donations.
