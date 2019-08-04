Michigan Husband Gets Weekend-Only Jail Time For Poisoning Wife – Report

The woman claimed the defendant wanted to make her fall asleep behind the wheel of her car. Now her husband will spend two months in prison, but only on weekends.

Brian Kozlowski, a Michigan man, was sentenced to prison after his wife discovered he was spiking her coffee with diphenhydramine, a substance used to treat insomnia. The woman alleges this was done to get her killed in a traffic accident.

In punishment for the murder attempt, Kozlowski, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 60 days behind the bars, but will only serve during weekends, The Hill reported Saturday.

According to the testimony of his wife, Therese Kozlowski, she began to experience blurred vision and other symptoms shortly after drinking her morning coffee that had been prepared by her husband. Becoming suspicious, she installed cameras in the kitchen and discovered that he was spiking the drink.

The Court seemed more focused on ensuring the defendant’s freedom & ability to work than the victim's safety. It is troubling to think that someone who commits such a reckless crime, putting so many people at risk, walks away with just a slap on the wrist.#ProsecutorSmith https://t.co/11MjlIXpn8 — Eric Smith (@ProsecutorSmith) August 1, 2019

​"Brian was trying to kill me to keep his comfortable life from slipping away" his wife said in court, according to The Hill.

Prosecutors argued that Kozlowski’s actions could not only have taken the life of his wife, but also other drivers and asked for 19-38 months in prison, minimum.

“This defendant’s actions were despicable. We are all thankful this sneak attack didn’t cause the victim to fall asleep behind the wheel on her way to work, killing herself and/or innocent drivers,” prosecutor Eric Smith said in a news release. “This defendant deserves nothing less than a prison cell for his actions.”

After the judge announced Kozlowski’s sentence of 60 days, Smith tweeted that the sentence was “a slap on the wrist.”

“The Court seemed more focused on ensuring the defendant’s freedom & ability to work than the victim's safety,” he tweeted.

​Following her discovery in May, the man’s wife filed for divorce.