Alleged Videos From Scene of Shooting Near El Paso Walmart Emerge Online (Graphic)

At least 18 people have been wounded as a result of a shooting near a Walmart in Texas that started on Saturday morning. Police said that more than one gunman could be involved.

Footage, which shows the entrance of the Walmart with several people lying on the ground, has emerged on Twitter. With the accompanying tweet’s caption reading that the video was captured “minutes” (WARNING! This clip is graphic and may offend sensibilities) after the shooting, it is not immediately clear whether the people shown in it are wounded, dead or just lying on the ground.

Another clip showing the store from the inside shows customers running past a man lying on the floor (WARNING! This clip is graphic and may offend sensibilities).

Meanwhile, El Paso police said that they have reports of 'multiple shooters' who are operating in the area.