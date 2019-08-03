Active Shooter Situation Reported Near Walmart in US City of El Paso, 18 People Shot

El Paso police have arrived at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall after receiving reports of a shooting, local police said on their Twitter account.

Witnesses told CBS News that they heard at least ten gunshots, saying there are allegedly two people with guns at the Walmart. There are no details on the shooting yet, but many people have started reporting about it on social media.

According to reports, about 18 people have been shot in the El Paso Walmart.

Firefighters and several ambulances have promptly arrived at the scene.

Fire medical with at Walmart active shooter event at Cielo Vista Mall. Police still inside. pic.twitter.com/P6zsjwVN0n — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019

El Paso Police are continually posting updates about developments at the Walmart. According to police, there are "multi reports of multiple shooters".

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

There was a shooting in the El Paso Walmart and my man and his family was there but so many people got shot. Please keep them in your prayers!! I’m so shaken up — JAY-QWEL-IN (@jaquelynavy) August 3, 2019

This is where the incident is unfolding right now in El Paso, Texas pic.twitter.com/v6XXf5h38Z — Disaster Alert ⚠ (@DisasterAlert19) August 3, 2019

One witness has posted a video from the scene.

⚠️Video from inside JCPENNY in Cielo Vista Mall as it was being evacuated, due to an active shooter in the area.

Video: Victoria Balderrama pic.twitter.com/7v67DL4mPG — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 3, 2019

Presidential hopeful and Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke has commented on the situation.

"Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates", he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW