Witnesses told CBS News that they heard at least ten gunshots, saying there are allegedly two people with guns at the Walmart. There are no details on the shooting yet, but many people have started reporting about it on social media.
According to reports, about 18 people have been shot in the El Paso Walmart.
Firefighters and several ambulances have promptly arrived at the scene.
Fire medical with at Walmart active shooter event at Cielo Vista Mall. Police still inside. pic.twitter.com/P6zsjwVN0n— mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019
El Paso Police are continually posting updates about developments at the Walmart. According to police, there are "multi reports of multiple shooters".
Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active.— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019
There was a shooting in the El Paso Walmart and my man and his family was there but so many people got shot. Please keep them in your prayers!! I’m so shaken up— JAY-QWEL-IN (@jaquelynavy) August 3, 2019
This is where the incident is unfolding right now in El Paso, Texas pic.twitter.com/v6XXf5h38Z— Disaster Alert ⚠ (@DisasterAlert19) August 3, 2019
One witness has posted a video from the scene.
⚠️Video from inside JCPENNY in Cielo Vista Mall as it was being evacuated, due to an active shooter in the area.— Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 3, 2019
Video: Victoria Balderrama pic.twitter.com/7v67DL4mPG
Presidential hopeful and Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke has commented on the situation.
"Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates", he said.
