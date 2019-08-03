Second Round of US Sanctions Against Russia Over Skripal Case to Take Effect in 15 Days - State Dept

US President Donald Trump has signed off on a second round of sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018 under the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act.

According to the US Department of State, the second round of sanctions will take effect after a 15-day congressional notification and will include restrictions for US-based banks to participate in primary-markets for non-rouble-denominated Russian sovereign debt.

The U.S. today is announcing a 2nd round of sanctions on #Russia after its use of a #novichok nerve agent in the assassination attempt on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March 2018. Russia has failed to take responsibility and has not disavowed use of chemical weapons. pic.twitter.com/sAmaWV4PJC — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) 3 August 2019

Washington, moreover, will also oppose providing loans or financial assistance to Moscow by the international financial community, including the World Bank and the IMF.

"This second round will include: A prohibition on US banks from participating in the primary market for non-ruble denominated Russian sovereign debt and lending non-ruble denominated funds to the Russian government", the statement read.

The new sanctions will also include additional export licensing restrictions on goods and technology.

The first round of sanctions, introduced under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons and Warfare Elimination Act, went into effect on 27 August 2018. Washington claims that Moscow has allegedly violated the norms stipulated by the legislation.

In March 2018, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury, UK. London said they had been subjected to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and accused Moscow of allegedly staging the attack.

Moscow, meanwhile, has repeatedly noted that London hasn't provided any evidence proving its role in the poisoning. The Russian authorities have sent over 70 diplomatic notes to the United Kingdom calling for cooperation in the case.

London, however, left them unanswered, instead claiming that Moscow has refused to cooperate on the issue.