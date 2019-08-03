At least one person is dead and 2 others injured after a cliff collapsed onto a Southern California beach, AP reported, citing local authorities.

According to the media reports, cited by AP, the beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surfboards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

Now: one person is dead and multiple people have been injured after a bluff collapse at Grandview Beach in Encinitas #SanDiego #California pic.twitter.com/2E9WZl3rNE — Trama (@Trama70602212) 2 August 2019

Earlier, according to AP, it was unclear how many were injured and how seriously, as KNSD had reported two injured and KFMB-TV reported four injuries.

Today, a bluff collapsed at approximately 3 p.m. near the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue north of Grandview Beach. The City’s Sheriff and first responders are on the scene assisting in rescue operations. One person is confirmed dead and people have been injured. More details later. — City of Encinitas (@EncinitasGov) 2 August 2019

Grandview Beach – an access point to Leucadia State Beach – is a popular spot among local surfers. According to the NBC San Diego broadcaster, first responders, including lifeguards, rushed to dig victims out from rubble and debris. One person reportedly died at the scene while others were taken to a local hospital. Local officials have long obsvered that the cliff is unstable, and have cordoned off the area, NBC San Diego reported.