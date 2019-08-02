Register
    Texas Cop Kills Woman During Welfare Check After Shooting At Charging Dog

    US
    A Texas officer responding to a welfare call ended up killing the subject he was dispatched to help after he fired several shots at a dog charging at him.

    An Arlington, Texas, woman, identified Friday as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks, died from a gunshot wound Thursday after an officer fired several shots at a dog, hitting her in the process.

    Brooks, the daughter of an Arlington Fire Department captain, was the subject of a welfare check that reported she was “passed out” in a grassy area.

    An Arlington Police Department (APD) release says the unnamed patrol officer called out to the woman and received no response, but instead an “unrestrained dog” barked and ran towards him. He then fired multiple shots at the canine while running backwards from the animal.

    At least one bullet missed and made contact with the woman lying in the grass. She reportedly began to yell out after the cop fired and was carried off to Medical City Arlington by EMS, where she was later pronounced dead at around 6 p.m.

    The initial release did not say whether the dog was hit by the officer’s bullets, but local news station CBS DFW reported that the officer was not hurt in the incident and was placed on paid administrative leave.

    Dallas News reported Friday that officers believe the canine was “grazed” by one bullet. The dog was taken to a clinic and later impounded, according to police.

    Acquaintances of Brooks told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she and her boyfriend were down on their luck and did not have a home.

    One man, 64-year-old Larry Hamilton, said the dog, which he described as a “lab-beagle mix” was not aggressive and was loved by Brooks.

    APD claims the entire incident was captured on the officer’s body camera and that the footage will be taken as evidence in their investigation.

