Register
19:32 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump

    Awkward History Lessons: Trump Surprises Netizens With Bizarre Comment About Soviet Union

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    216

    While Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rally that was held in Cincinnati, Ohio on 1 August featured discussions on reviving the US manufacturing sector and falling unemployment rates, it also included references to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

    ​“Remember the Soviet Union, formerly? Remember the Soviet Union, when it was all together? Before they decided, we got to call ourselves Russia. When it was all together, they wanted to be, it was always their dream to be the biggest in the world. Then it became Russia”, Trump said during his speech at the rally in Cincinnati on 1 August.

    The comment was made in relation to America’s success in boosting its energy sector, with the president stating that the US is “now the biggest energy producer in the entire world, bigger than the Soviet Union”. Trump nevertheless admitted that Russia and Saudi Arabia “have done a good job with energy”.

    Twitter users did not miss the opportunity to pick up on Trump’s peculiar interpretation of history and geography, suggesting that it was really “interesting” and “sophisticated”.

    This is not the first time that the US president has suggested his own interpretation of the fall of the Soviet Union, which was succeeded by 15 independent states after its collapse in 1991.

    During a Cabinet meeting in January 2019, Trump stated that “Russia used to be the Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia, because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan, Russia. They went into being called Russia again, as opposed to the Soviet Union”.

    However, Donald Trump has made some bizarre comments before, not only about Russian history, but also in relation to his own country, including the Civil War. For example, during an interview with SiriusXM, Trump said that the Civil War of 1861 could have been avoided if Andrew Jackson, who was “really angry” about the war, was still the president – although he died in 1845. Once he also suggested that Canada burned down the White House, referring to the War of 1812.

    He is not the only American president to flaunt his oratory skills at the expense of his knowledge in history and geography - with, for example, George W. Bush famously claiming in 2001 that “Africa is a nation that suffers from incredible disease".

    Trump’s presidential campaign rally in Cincinnati is one of a series of events conducted as part of his 2020 re-election campaign. The next rally is scheduled to be held in Manchester, New Hampshire on 15 August.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, United States, Ohio, Cincinnati, Twitter, laugh, energy, Russia, Soviet Union, rally
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse