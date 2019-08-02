Philadelphia Sheriff Gets 5 Years in Prison for Bribery - US Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former Philadelphia sheriff has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking bribes and illegal contributions to his re-election campaign, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The former Sheriff of Philadelphia John Green, 72… was sentenced today to serve five years in prison followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $76,581", the release said on Thursday.

"Green was convicted of conspiring to defraud the citizens… by receiving and accepting a stream of hidden personal benefits from co-defendant James Davis in exchange for giving Davis millions of dollars of business".

According to the release, Green received bribes in exchange for providing Davis with over $35 million in business in the sale of homes at sheriff’s auctions.

Davis also facilitated illegal contributions and paid for advertising for the sheriff’s 2007 re-election, expenses that remained hidden because Green falsified campaign finance reports.