Philadelphia Sheriff Gets 5 Years in Prison for Bribery - US Justice Dept

"The former Sheriff of Philadelphia John Green, 72… was sentenced today to serve five years in prison followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $76,581", the release said on Thursday.
"Green was convicted of conspiring to defraud the citizens… by receiving and accepting a stream of hidden personal benefits from co-defendant James Davis in exchange for giving Davis millions of dollars of business".
According to the release, Green received bribes in exchange for providing Davis with over $35 million in business in the sale of homes at sheriff’s auctions.
Davis also facilitated illegal contributions and paid for advertising for the sheriff’s 2007 re-election, expenses that remained hidden because Green falsified campaign finance reports.
