US Jury Orders Katy Perry to Pay $2.78 Million Over Song Copyright Violation - Report

The US jury has found that Katy Perry and her record label must pay $2.78 million because the pop star's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a Christian rap song. The jury reportedly awarded the money Thursday to Marcus Gray and his two co-writers on the 2009 song "Joyful Noise", AP reported.

According to the media report, Perry herself was hit for just over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the vast majority of the money.

Earlier, Perry and the song's co-authors reportedly testified during the seven-day trial that none of them had heard the song or heard of Gray before the lawsuit.

"Dark Horse" spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned Perry a Grammy nomination, AP said.

Gray - an artist once known as a Flame -his 5-year-old lawsuit reportedly survived constant court challenges and a trial against top-flight attorneys for Perry and the five other music-industry heavyweights who wrote the song, According to AP.

During the hearing, Gray's attorneys have reportedly emphasized the tens of millions brought in by the song the album it's on. In turn, Perry's defence team has stressed the tens of millions in expenses used to make and market it, AP said.