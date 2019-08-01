US To Continue 'Taxing' China Until Trade Deal Reached - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Washington would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods effective 1 September, adding that the US looks forward to a dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal.

Later on Thursday, Trump said, cited by Reuters, that Washington will continue "taxing" China until a trade deal is reached, claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to "make a deal". Trump stressed, however, that Xi was "not moving fast enough".

Trump, speaking to reporters, also said he was not concerned about a drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after he announced earlier on Thursday that the United States would slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Reuters.

Earlier, the US president said that the new tariffs came after China decided to renegotiate an existing trade deal prior to signing, did not purchase US agricultural products in large enough quantities - as agreed - and did not stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States, as promised by Xi.

The announced 10 percent tariff will be levied in addition to tariffs already in place that affect an estimated $250 billion in goods from China.

The US president noted later on Thursday, however, that the latest levies could be "lifted in stages", according to Reuters.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, after Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have imposed several tit-for-tat rounds of tariffs.