The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has reported that a massive explosion occurred in the area early on the morning of 1 August.

At least one person has been killed as a result of the fire. In addition, several other structures were reported to be on fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park, WKYT-TV reported citing the Lincoln County Coroner's Office.

"It was impressive. It's tragic. We hope it doesn't get worse", Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam stated.

@Kentuckyweather Major fire in Moreland of Lincoln county 127 completely shut down pic.twitter.com/1BFpkWawES — who are you ? (@austinping99) August 1, 2019

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the explosion took place in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville.

One witness to the blast told WKYT, "it was like an atomic bomb went off, basically".

The Perryville, Kentucky fire department has posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying that everyone has already been evacuated.

