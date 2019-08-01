Hollywood Star Jason Momoa Joins Protests Against Giant Telescope in Hawaii (Photo, Video)

The construction of the giant facility for astronomic research started in 2014 and was immediately met by criticism from locals. Several dozen people were recently arrested by police for blocking the road to the area, but the protests have continued unabated.

"Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa has joined protests against the construction of a 30-metre telescope on Manua Kea, Hawaii. The famous actor and Native Hawaiian was cheered by the crowd as he joined the demonstration wearing a green lei around his neck and a crown on his head.

He supported the protestors, saying "we are not going anywhere".

Hawaii actor Jason Momoa becomes latest celebrity to visit TMT protest – Hawaii News Now https://t.co/9VQmpegf6N pic.twitter.com/SKUVkHK0Ck — Hawaii Informer (@hawaiinformer) July 31, 2019

He later took part in a religious ceremony near the sacred summit.

Activists have blocked the road to summit of Manua Kea for 17 days, protesting against the construction of the giant telescope. The protesters claim that the mountain is sacred according to Hawaiian traditions.

The news comes after Governor of Hawaii David Ige stated there are no immediate plans to move heavy construction equipment onto the mountain and withdrew an emergency proclamation that backed removing the protestors from the site.