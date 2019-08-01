Brazil Named Major Non-NATO US Ally by Trump - White House

"I hereby designate the Federative Republic of Brazil as a major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act", Trump said in a memorandum issued by the White House late on Wednesday.

Major non-NATO allies are states that are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but still enjoy benefits in cooperation with the United States in the military area. The list of such states includes Australia, Israel and Japan, among other counties.

Back in May, Trump informed the Congress of his intention to designated Brazil as a major non-NATO ally.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, at the White House in March, Trump said that he was considering Brazil's membership in NATO.

Article 10 of The North Atlantic Treaty, signed in Washington in April 1949, stipulates, however, that the alliance's members may only invite European states to accede to the treaty.