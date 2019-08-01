‘They Don’t Work in Real World’: Border Council Weighs In On Seesaw Installation

The pink seesaws only stayed in place for one day before they were removed, but they went viral across social media. According to the US National Border Patrol Council president, installations only divert attention from underlying problems.

Brandon Judd, a National Border Patrol Council president and a border patrol agent, said Wednesday that a pro-immigration “stunt” which involved the installation of seesaws across the Border Wall sways public emotion to a pro-immigration agenda, while hiding the dangers an insecure border poses to the United States.

“Stunts like this do nothing but try to paint a narrative that frankly is false and try to get the public sentiment on their side,” Judd said in an interview with The Daily Caller, adding that drug and human-trafficking cartels still take advantage of the porous US-Mexico border.

“They don’t work in the real world,” Judd said about the creators of the installation known as “teeter-totter wall.” “[They] don’t know how the real world goes — frankly they shouldn’t be doing this.”

Earlier this week, a group of two California professors, Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, installed three pink seesaws on the border wall allowing US and Mexican children to use them simultaneously. The video went viral across social platforms and gained popularity among proponents of uncontrolled immigration.

​The seesaw stayed in place for only one day and was subsequently removed, The Daily Caller report says.

Speaking in an interview, Judd noted that US citizens are allowed to make installations on the border wall as long as the installation is not permanent, comparing this to “sitting on a lawn outside a government building.” If the creators would have failed to remove their installation or attempted to make it permanent, US border protection is obliged to remove the objects.

US President Donald Trump consistently advocates for the construction of a border wall across the entirety of the 2000-mile US-Mexico border as a means of curbing illegal immigration that has plunged the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) into a massive overcrowding crisis.

Many migrants bring children, as they believe this will allow them to gain entry into US territory. As a result, US border control agents have housed detained children in US Health Department facilities, while adults wait in CBP detention facilities as asylum applications are processed.

The migration flow is suggested by some to be orchestrated by Latin American criminal syndicates who seek to paralyze US border control assets and use this to their advantage.