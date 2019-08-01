Register
03:44 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    on the US-Mexico border. To the left San Diego, California, US. To the right Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

    ‘They Don’t Work in Real World’: Border Council Weighs In On Seesaw Installation

    © Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The pink seesaws only stayed in place for one day before they were removed, but they went viral across social media. According to the US National Border Patrol Council president, installations only divert attention from underlying problems.

    Brandon Judd, a National Border Patrol Council president and a border patrol agent, said Wednesday that a pro-immigration “stunt” which involved the installation of seesaws across the Border Wall sways public emotion to a pro-immigration agenda, while hiding the dangers an insecure border poses to the United States.

    “Stunts like this do nothing but try to paint a narrative that frankly is false and try to get the public sentiment on their side,” Judd said in an interview with The Daily Caller, adding that drug and human-trafficking cartels still take advantage of the porous US-Mexico border.

    “They don’t work in the real world,” Judd said about the creators of the installation known as “teeter-totter wall.” “[They] don’t know how the real world goes — frankly they shouldn’t be doing this.”

    Earlier this week, a group of two California professors, Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, installed three pink seesaws on the border wall allowing US and Mexican children to use them simultaneously. The video went viral across social platforms and gained popularity among proponents of uncontrolled immigration.

    ​The seesaw stayed in place for only one day and was subsequently removed, The Daily Caller report says.

    Speaking in an interview, Judd noted that US citizens are allowed to make installations on the border wall as long as the installation is not permanent, comparing this to “sitting on a lawn outside a government building.” If the creators would have failed to remove their installation or attempted to make it permanent, US border protection is obliged to remove the objects.

    US President Donald Trump consistently advocates for the construction of a border wall across the entirety of the 2000-mile US-Mexico border as a means of curbing illegal immigration that has plunged the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) into a massive overcrowding crisis.

    Many migrants bring children, as they believe this will allow them to gain entry into US territory. As a result, US border control agents have housed detained children in US Health Department facilities, while adults wait in CBP detention facilities as asylum applications are processed.

    The migration flow is suggested by some to be orchestrated by Latin American criminal syndicates who seek to paralyze US border control assets and use this to their advantage.

    Related:

    Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Amid "Unprecedented" Firing at Border
    US Congress Threatens to Block Future UK-US Trade Deals if No-Deal Brexit Disrupts Open Irish Border
    Pakistan Evacuates Chinese Nationals From Border Areas Amid ‘Unprecedented Escalation’ With India
    Fears Regarding the Post-Brexit Future of the Irish Border “Completely Overblown” – UKIP member
    DPRK Citizen Escapes Across Inter-Korean Border - Reports
    Tags:
    Art Installation, Border Wall
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse