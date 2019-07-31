A fire broke out Wednesday at an ExxonMobil plant in Houston, Texas. Video footage from the scene showed a large plume of smoke coming from the oil refinery. ExxonMobil has urged local residents to shelter as a precaution, ABC News reported.

According to the KHOU 11 News broadcaster, at least 37 people were injured, including burns.

In a statement, cited by ABC News, Texas-based ExxonMobil said the fire occurred at its Olefins plant, which produces ethylene, a chemical used to make plastic and industrial products. Ethylene is highly flammable.

According to the US-based media reports, ExxonMobil said it was conducting air quality monitoring at the site on Wednesday and it was cooperating with regulatory agencies.

According to ABC News, the Olefins plant is part of the company's 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown. Wednesday's fire is reportedly the latest one to have taken place at Houston-area petrochemical facilities this year, including one at another plant on the ExxonMobil Baytown complex.