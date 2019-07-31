Lawmaker Claims UFOs Pose 'Serious Security Risk', Probes US Navy About Encounters

A US congressman noted that if the accounts of Navy pilots who allegedly encountered UFOs are to be believed, these craft are capable of performing maneuvers that require “extreme advances in quantum mechanics, nuclear science, electromagnetics, and thermodynamics”.

US Republican Rep. Mark Walker, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, recently reached out to the US Navy, asking for more information about alleged UFO sightings reported by naval aviation pilots, Politico reports.

According to the media outlet, Walker wants the Navy to reveal what resources were allocated to investigate these incidents and if any “physical evidence or otherwise" was found to substantiate the reports.

"Based on pilot accounts, encounters with these UAPs often involved complex flight patterns and advanced maneuvering, which demand extreme advances in quantum mechanics, nuclear science, electromagnetics, and thermodynamics", he wrote to Navy Secretary Richard Spencer in a letter reportedly dated mid-July.

He also expressed concern about the reports of UFO sightings “not being fully investigated or understood”, and argued that if pilot accounts are true, the unidentified craft they allegedly encountered “could pose a serious security risk” to US military personnel and the nation's defense apparatus.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that new guidelines established by the US Navy will require pilots and other staff to report encounters with unidentified flying objects, although the military apparently does not intend to make this data available to the general public.