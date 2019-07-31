Cardi B Show Cancelled Over Security Threat to Singer Minutes Before Start

Rapper Cardi B had to cancel her concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night after receiving what police say was an unverified threat.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, took to Twitter to explain why her show was cancelled.
Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the concert was due to take place, issued a statement saying that the performance was rescheduled for 11 September.
❗️URGENT❗️— Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019
Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled.
Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow.
