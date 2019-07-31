Cardi B Show Cancelled Over Security Threat to Singer Minutes Before Start

The singer offered an apology to her fans on her Twitter account, saying: "My safety and your safety first." While the Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing, the venue where the concert was due to take place, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, announced that the concert has been rescheduled for 11 September.

Rapper Cardi B had to cancel her concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night after receiving what police say was an unverified threat.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, took to Twitter to explain why her show was cancelled.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

