Register
07:55 GMT +331 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice-President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris

    Medicare-For-All, Border Security, Trade Deals: Democrat Debate Reveals Party Split

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The first night of the second Democratic 2020 presidential debate kicked off Tuesday. The debate featured 10 candidates: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Steve Bullock.

    The Split

    The Democratic candidates were quickly separated into two camps, with candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren under fire from counterparts who called the two out on “impossible” proposals such as Medicare For All and a Green New Deal, and “wish-list economics,” arguing that these policies could allow Republican candidate Donald Trump to label the entire Democratic party as extreme and use it to his advantage.

    "You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump,” Hickenlooper said.

    The two candidates fired back at their critics, accusing them of adopting the Republican agenda of criticizing progressive policies. 

    Medicare-For-All

    Medicare For All, a plan long advocated by Sanders and now also backed by Warren, became a culprit of the first part of the debates. The debate moderator quoted former Representative John Delaney, who called the plan impossible, asking Sanders what he has to say to Delaney.

    "You're wrong!" Sanders quipped, sparking laughter in the audience.

    The two candidates explained that, according to the plan, US taxpayers might begin to pay more in taxes, but they will no longer have to pay private insurance premiums, and the bottom line would be therefore reduced.

    "We're not trying to take healthcare away from anyone. That's what Republicans are trying to do,” Warren added.

    As Sanders listed the benefits of the Medicare for All plan, candidate Ryan attempted to challenge Sanders’s knowledge of the plan.

    “You don’t know that, Bernie,” Ryan said, to which Sanders quipped “I do know that! I wrote the damn bill!”

    Border Crossing Decriminalization

    Warren came under fire from fellow Democrats over her proposal to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

    “You are playing into Donald Trump's hands," Bullock said. "A sane immigration system needs a sane leader. And we can do that without decriminalizing and providing healthcare for everyone."

    O’Rourke claimed he would not decriminalize the crossings, adding that he “expects people who come here to  follow our laws,” but pledged to reform immigration policy.

    "The biggest problem we have right now, that we have with immigration, is Donald Trump. He's using immigration to not only rip apart families but rip apart this country," he said. "You don't have to decriminalize everything,” the governor added.

    Warren, however, stood firm by her idea, while also pointing the finger at Trump.

    "The problem is that right now, the decriminalization statute is what’s giving Donald Trump the opportunity to take [children] away from their parents,” she claimed. “It's what gives him the ability to lock up people at our borders. We need to continue to have border security, and we can do that. But what we can't do is not live our values".

    Tariff Opposition

    Tariffs and trade turned out to be an issue on which the Dems appeared more or less united, with many candidates condemning Trump’s handling of international trade and the latter’s strategy of trade wars in particular, calling for negotiations for better trade deals instead.

    "There's not a single example in history where a trade war had a winner. Trade wars are for losers", Hickenlooper said. "Let's negotiate [a] better trade deal, but you are not going to win against China in a trade war when they've got 25 percent of our total debt."

    Delaney claimed he was the only candidate who still supported the scrapped Obama-era Trans-Pacific Partneship (TPP) deal.

    "Most of the people running for president want to build economic walls to free trade and beat up on President Obama. I'm the only one running that actually supports the Trans-Pacific Partnership", Delaney said.

    While calling for negotiating trade deals, the candidates also blasted the deals negotiated under Trump.

    "Look at the new NAFTA 2.0. What's the central future? [...] They've become a way for a giant multinationals to change the regulatory environments so they can suck more profits out for themselves and to leave the American people behind,” Warren said about Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA).

     

     

    Related:

    Norwegian Right-Wing Party: Immigrant-Critical Voices 'Kept Away From Public Debate'
    Open Letter to PM Modi Creates Furore as Netizens Debate Over 'Urban Naxals'
    Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google For Suspending Ad Account After First Democratic Debate
    Biden Rebounds From Post-Debate Slump With 34 Percent Backing From US Democrats - Poll
    Live Updates: Second Democratic Primary Debates
    Tags:
    debates, Democratic Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse