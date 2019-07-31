‘Witch Hunt Ends’: Trump Hails DNC Lawsuit Dismissal Over 2016 Hacking Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump applauded a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee against the Trump campaign over hacking allegations during the 2016 election.

"Wow! A federal Judge in the Southern District of N.Y. completely dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee against our historic 2016 campaign for President. The Judge said the DNC case was ‘entirely divorced’ from the facts, yet another total & complete vindication & exoneration from the Russian, WikiLeaks and every other form of HOAX perpetrated by the DNC, Radical Democrats and others. This is really big ‘stuff’ especially coming from a highly respected judge who was appointed by President Clinton. The Witch Hunt Ends!", Trump said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a US federal court dismissed the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by the DNC last year against the Russian Federation, WikiLeaks, the Trump campaign, and several senior Trump administration officials.

The DNC amended its 2018 complaint to include the new accusations related to the most recent US election.

In the amended complaint, the DNC alleged that in a November 2018 hacking incident, Russian intelligence again tried to infiltrate the party's computers.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Trump has also repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, calling an ongoing investigation into the allegations a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.