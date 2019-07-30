US Women's National Team Coach Jill Ellis to Resign From Post

However, Ellis said she would continue on with the team's victory tour, which begins on August 3 and celebrates their triumph earlier this month in France.

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime," Ellis said in a statement to USA Soccer. "I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey."

Ellis began coaching the team in 2014, having already worked there as an interim coach for two years. Since then, the team under her tutelage has won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, the 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship and 2015 Algarve Cup. Ellis was named Women's Coach of the Year in 2015 by FIFA and CONCACAF, Bleacher Report noted.

