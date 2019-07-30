Register
22:50 GMT +330 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of being an unregistered agent.

    Butina’s Lawyer Says Prosecutors Withheld Exculpatory Evidence During Trial

    Facebook / Maria Butina
    US
    Get short URL
    0 70

    One of Maria Butina’s lawyers sent a letter to the US Department of Justice last week, complaining that federal prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence about the Russian national during her trial.

    A businessman who kindled a romantic relationship with Butina at the behest of the FBI told the bureau he didn’t think the Russian national was a foreign agent and that she was “more likely an idealist and age-appropriate peace activist,” according to Robert Driscoll, one of Butina’s lawyers.

    Driscoll wrote a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and US Attorney John Durham last Thursday, saying that when asked, prosecutors had “denied the existence of any such Brady material,” referring to evidence favorable to the defendant that the prosecution in criminal cases is required to hand over, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brady v. Maryland.

    However, Driscoll says in his letter that “this new material suggests possible misconduct on the part of federal agents or assistant attorneys who investigated and prosecuted Maria.”

    “Orally, during debrief sessions with Maria, I directly told the government that I believed Patrick Byrne, Chief Executive of Overstock.com, who had a sporadic relationship with Maria over a period of years prior to her arrest, was a government informant,” Driscoll wrote in his letter, according to Fox News contributor Sara Carter. “My speculation was flatly denied. My associate Alfred Carry made similar assertions in a separate debrief that he covered and was also rebuffed.”

    Driscoll said that Byrne subsequently contacted him and confirmed that he “had a ‘non-standard arrangement’ with the FBI for many years, and that beginning in 2015 through Maria’s arrest, he communicated and assisted government agents with their investigation of Maria. During this time, he stated he acted at the direction of the government and federal agents by, at their instruction, kindling a manipulative romantic relationship with her,” Driscoll wrote.

    “He also told me that some of the details he provided the government regarding Maria in response was exculpatory - that is, he reported to the government that Maria’s behavior and interaction with him was inconsistent with her being a foreign agent and more likely an idealist and age-appropriate peace activist,” the lawyer said.

    Butina, 30, was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of working for the Russian government as a foreign agent and held her for months in solitary confinement. A gun enthusiast, she used her free time during graduate studies at Washington, DC’s American University to contact US gun lobbyists with the National Rifle Association as well as conservative politicians who advocated greater gun ownership freedoms.

    Butina pleaded guilty this past spring to being a foreign agent as part of a plea deal she was led to believe would result in her immediate deportation to Russia, but the judge who sentenced her in April 2019 changed the rules of her sentencing, meaning she will be imprisoned until October 25.

    Butina, who filed to appeal her sentence in May, has no connections to the Russian government, and Moscow has maintained her innocence and strongly protested her treatment at the hands of the US justice system.

    Related:

    Russian Citizen Butina to Spend Remaining Term in Tallahassee Prison - Lawyer
    Butina Appeals But Unlikely to Be Heard Until Her Release From Prison - Lawyer
    Russia’s Butina Serving Sentence in Florida Prison ‘In Good Spirits’ - Priest
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Department of Justice, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), withhold, evidence, Russian national, Robert Driscoll, Maria Butina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse