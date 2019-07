US President Donald Trump delivers a statement in Williamsburg, VA, during celebrations held to mark the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly in North America.

A last-minute announcement that Donald Trump’s would participate at the commemoration led several Virginia Democrats to boycott the event.

Virginia's General Assembly is considered the oldest continuously functioning legislative body in North America and is descended from an assembly that first met back in 1619.

