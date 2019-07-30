Register
04:31 GMT +330 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Betsy Ross Flag

    Betsy Ross T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After Americans Push Back at Nike Flag Shoe Controversy - Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Cliff / Betsy Ross Flag (13 Star Flag)
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The report comes in the wake of Nike pulling its model of running shoes adorned with an old-time US flag, after its advertising representative Colin Kaepernick said the flag represented the era of American slavery.

    Rush Limbaugh, the radio talk show host, has found a way to provide US people a way to make a statement against Nike’s controversial decision to pull flag-decorated shoes ahead of 4th of July, and it was a major success that allowed him to make a several million dollar donation, Fox News reported Monday.

    Channeling his frustration with Nike, Limbaugh came up with a T-Shirt design featuring the now-controversial old US flag created by Betsy Ross in 18 century and “Stand Up For Betsy Ross!” slogan.

    ​The t-shirt, priced at $27, reportedly sold so well that the radio host was able to make a $3 million donation to “Tunnel to Towers,” a non-profit dedicated to supporting “families of fallen heroes and injured veterans,” according to Fox.

    “This has been overwhelming. If this money were going to some left-wing charity, the drive-by media would be all over this,” the creator said on Fox News, thanking the channel for media support. “There’s no reason to tear down our history and certainly there’s no reason to tear down Betsy Ross. She is an American hero, maybe one of the first feminists.”

    ​Frank Siller, the founder of the Tunnel to Towers, said last week that he was “beyond words” over the financial success of the project.

    The Betsy Ross controversy unfolded around the 4th of July, when sports clothes maker Nike made a decision to pull their model of running shoes adorned with Betsy Ross flag over fears that the design may “unintentionally offend” some Americans. The decision came after the company’s advertisement representative Colin Kaepernick said he believed the flag symbolized American slavery.

    ​The move was criticized by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and presidential family member Donald Trump Jr, with the former saying he’d make the first order if the company went along with the design, and the latter suggesting Nike should go with the communist-inspired red design instead if they are so fearful of US flag images.

    According to the US flag code, “no part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform” or “used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered […], printed or otherwise impressed on […] anything that is designed for temporary use and discarded.”

    Related:

    Deal Born on 4th of July: Car Dealership Offers Guns, Flags and Bibles to Celebrate US Independence
    Protesters Storm Bahrain Embassy in Baghdad, Burn US-Israeli Flags (Video, Photos)
    Secret Service Arrests Man Burning US Flag Outside White House (Video)
    Meet New York GOP Chairman Who Makes Social Media Posts Clad in US Flag Bikinis (Photos)
    Trump Says US Will Discuss With UK IRGC Seizure of British-Flagged Tanker
    Tags:
    US flag, t-shirt, Nike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse