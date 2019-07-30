US Senate Fails to Override Trump Veto on Saudi Weapons Sale Ban

The US Senate failed Monday, by vote a vote of 45-40, to override US President Donald Trump's veto of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sale of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The legislation marks the latest effort by the Congress to punish Saudi Arabia over Yemen atrocities and the Khashoggi murder, both widely linked to de-facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While the effort has attracted substantial support from Republican lawmakers, Saudi critics in both houses of Congress have failed to muster the two-thirds super-majority needed to override a veto by the US President.

Last week, Trump vetoed a handful of resolutions passed in bipartisan fashion last month by both chambers of Congress that prohibited weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries in Europe due to concerns the munitions were being used to kill civilians in Yemen.

A UN human rights report released last year attributed most of the 16,000 civilian deaths in Yemen to Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on targets such as hospitals, schools, and open-air markets. The report said that all parties to the conflict are likely responsible for war crimes.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen at the request of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi since 2015.

The intense fighting has resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, with about 22 million people in Yemen currently in need of assistance, according to UN figures.

Many US lawmakers have said the US decision to authorize military aid to the Saudi-led coalition is illegal given the ban against providing such assistance to states with poor human rights records.