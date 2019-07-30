Trump Pick for Next US Intelligence Chief Based on Politics, Not Qualifications - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s selection of Congressman John Ratcliffe as his next Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is inappropriate and based on TV performance rather than experience and qualifications, Senator Chris Murphy said on Monday.

"I don’t know this guy", Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said on MSNBC. "I think he is a television character that the president has watched on television and he wants to put someone in the position who is going to agree with his political take on intelligence. … It strikes me as a very inappropriate choice for the job".

Ratcliffe, a two term Republican congressman from Texas and former federal prosecutor, attracted attention last week with his effective questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony before the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Murphy said Ratcliffe’s accomplishments are important, but he cannot escape the fact that he has been one of the US president’s "accomplices".

"There will be a lot of hand-to-hand combat in the Senate over the nomination", Murphy said.

Also on Monday, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr issued a statement praising the outgoing DNI Dan Coats.

Coats had done a great deal to direct attention toward the growing aggression from Russia, China and Iran, including testifying at the Intelligence Committee’s annual Worldwide Threats hearing earlier this year, Burr said.

Burr also promised to advance Ratcliffe’s nomination as quickly as possible.