Biden Rebounds From Post-Debate Slump With 34 Percent Backing From US Democrats - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has regained support among US Democratic voters and now leads second-place candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren by 19 percentage points, a new Quinnipiac University poll showed on Monday.

"[Biden] and now leads the pack with 34 percent of Democrats and independent voters who lean Democratic", a press release summarizing the poll said. "Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 15 percent, with 12 percent for California Senator Kamala Harris and 11 percent for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders".

Biden’s lead fell to just two points ahead of Harris in a 3 July Quinnipiac Poll following the first Democratic debate in June, which featured an attack by Harris on Biden’s civil rights record.

Democrats are slated to hold their next debate this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Electability remains his [Biden’s] strongest pull", Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release. "Across the board, Biden remains by far the Democrat seen as having the best chance of defeating President [Donald] Trump".

Meanwhile, 32 percent of all American voters say they "definitely" will vote for Trump if he is the Republican candidate in the 2020 presidential election, while 12 percent say they will consider voting for Trump, according to the poll.

But 54 percent of all American voters say they "definitely" will not vote for Trump, the poll revealed.