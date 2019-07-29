Just 11% of US Voters Believe House Will Impeach Trump, Down From 29% - Poll

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) – Expectations that the US House of Representatives will follow through on threats to impeach President Donald Trump before the end of his four-year term have fallen to a new low of 11 per cent, a new Rasmussen poll found on Monday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 11 per cent of likely US voters believe Trump will be impeached before serving his first full term in office," Rassmussen said in a press release summarizing the results of the poll.

This finding has been trending down from a high of 29 per cent when Rasmussen Reports first asked the question in late December 2017.

The result represents a new low, but was otherwise little affected by last week’s testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to two House committees, the release added.

The results followed news reports on Sunday that more than 100 Democratic members of the House now support impeaching Trump, slightly less than half of the votes needed to force the Republican-led Senate to put Trump on trial.

A two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict Trump would be needed to remove the president from office.