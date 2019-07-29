Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus Causing Brain Swelling Detected in Florida

A deadly mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Florida, with the local Department of Health in Orange Country warning that humans are at a higher risk of catching the potentially-fatal disease. The statement by the health officials was made after several sentinel chickens in the same flock tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE).
It is an infection that causes brain swelling in humans and can lead to death. If infected, a person may suffer from the following symptoms: fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures or even a coma.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly recommended Florida residents and visitors to use insect repellent and to cover their skin while outdoors.
Mosquito-borne diseases usually affect countries with tropical climates. Apart from EEE, the insects can transmit malaria, yellow fever, dengue, Zika fever and other categories of viruses.
