Police Arrest A$AP Rocky Fan Who Threatened to Blow Up Swedish Embassy

The suspect, identified as Rebecca Kanter, placed a bag down near the entrance to the embassy in Washington, threw liquid from a glass Coca Cola bottle at the doorway and yelled out “I’m going to blow this mother***er up.”

Kanter returned to the embassy the next day, where she screamed at personnel, protesting A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest by Swedish authorities, and refused to leave the embassy until she was taken into custody by secret service agents.

Kanter was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry, according to Washington police.

A$AP Rocky, also known as Flacko, was arrested after his performance at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm. The Harlem native and his crew were involved in a street brawl on 30 June. Myers himself claimed he was stalked by "some drug addicts" while presenting video clips on his Instagram showing a heated exchange of words with a group of people of non-Swedish descent. A person from his entourage claimed they had been provoked and had "no choice but to defend themselves." The rapper was supported by the US President, who recently slammed the Swedish PM on Twitter, saying that he is "very disappointed" for "being unable to act."