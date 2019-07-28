Describing her appearance on the runway as a comeback, the swimsuit designer-turned-model remarked that being an entrepreneur and a mother at the same time is quite a challenge.

This year’s Miami Swim Week took an unusual turn after one of the designers, Liliana Montoya, stepped onto the runway to demonstrate the fruits of her labor.

As the Daily Star points out, Montoya isn’t actually a professional model, not to mention that last year she put her career on hold to give birth to her son. Her catwalk appearance at Miami therefore represents a spectacular "comeback".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от LILIANA MONTOYA (@lilianamontoyamermaid) 19 Июл 2019 в 6:54 PDT

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от LILIANA MONTOYA (@lilianamontoyamermaid) 18 Июл 2019 в 9:43 PDT

"July 11 was the 1st birthday of my baby boy, so walking the runway was a comeback for me. As I’m the image of my brand, I was a bit nervous," she said. "Since I hadn’t walked the runway until long ago, I was proud to show to the world my effort. I showed I was bold enough to go after my dreams, and be back not only physically, as well mentally and spirituality".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от LILIANA MONTOYA (@lilianamontoyamermaid) 12 Июл 2019 в 10:03 PDT

According to the newspaper, Montoya’s new collection, #followyourheart, was created by her using "her experiences as a mum".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от LILIANA MONTOYA (@lilianamontoyamermaid) 13 Июн 2019 в 2:15 PDT

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от LILIANA MONTOYA (@lilianamontoyamermaid) 4 Июл 2019 в 12:26 PDT

The designer also confessed that "being an entrepreneur and a mother is a challenge", recalling how wrong she was before, when she "used to have excuses because I did not have time."