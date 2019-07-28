Melania Trump Grilled Over Xmas Preparations in July as Media Reveals Ex-FLOTUS' 'Earlier' Start

While planning for Christmas in July might seem a bit premature, it turns out that a certain former first lady of the US reportedly prepared for the holiday season even earlier a few years back.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has recently found herself under fire on social media after she announced the beginning of preparations for Christmas in the White House.

Delivering the news via both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Melania remarked that she is “looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months.”

But while some social media users praised the first lady, others went on to bash her instead, with a number of people criticising her for allegedly attempting to distract public attention from certain poignant issues.

However, it appears that during the presidency of Barack Obama, then-first lady Michelle Obama once began preparations for the holiday season as early as mid-June, the Daily Caller points out citing revelations by Bryan Rafanelli, the man who "orchestrated the White House holiday decorations in 2015 and 2016".

According to the article published in the November 2017 issue of Vogue magazine, Rafanelli "admits that he started thinking about 2016's decorations as soon as 2015's were done. But the whole thing officially kicks off in mid-June, when the decorator’s team presents its vision to the First Lady".