Grasshopper Invasion of Las Vegas: Apocalyptic Warnings Emerge as Hordes of Insects Invade Sin City

Although the insects that invaded Las Vegas this week are technically not locusts, the plague has still spawned terrifying Biblical references on social media.

‘Fear and Locusts in Las Vegas’ may have made a great headline for this article, but the winged loiterers that have flocked to the bright lights in Las Vegas are pallid-winged grasshoppers.

Social media have been inundated with videos of the grasshoppers chirping around in the night skies above Las Vegas casinos.

In one particularly fascinating clip, they were filmed flying above the Luxor Hotel's pyramid.

“It was crazy. We didn’t even want to walk through there. Everybody was going crazy,” tourist Diana Rodriquez told a local TV station.

The plague has been dubbed on social media the Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019, while some people say it looks like something out of the Book of Exodus.

Oh good. The apocalypse has started. I've been waiting for the first sign. 😈🍿 — Bre (@SevrenLuna) July 26, 2019

Did anyone happen to spot Moses shouting something to Pharaoh in front of that pyramid on the Las Vegas Strip? I see there are millions of grasshoppers in the area... #GrasshopperInvasion #GrasshopperPlague



VIDEO: https://t.co/ySfvvPZB4O pic.twitter.com/kJpwmW3vfC — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 27, 2019

Me: Haha this #GrasshopperInvasion of #vegas kinda reminds me of the Plagues of Egypt.



Friend: Aren’t you first born?



Me: pic.twitter.com/ovqhKzahdv — Colton Stones (@ColtonStones) July 27, 2019

And there’s never a bad time to get political.

#GrasshopperInvasion I don’t remember a plague of locusts when Obama was President. — Eric S (@ibe_eric) July 27, 2019

Incidentally, the invasion took place as millions of alien enthusiasts and jokesters are planning to ‘storm’ the top-secret Area 51, and some tongue-in-cheek speculation suggests that the military has something to do with the grasshoppers.

Everybody: “Let’s raid Area 51!”



Hopper: ”IT’S NOT ABOUT FOOD! It’s about keeping those humans in line! That’s why we’re going to Las Vegas!“



Now we know they’re no aliens. It’s just a place where deceased Disney characters are brought back to life. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #GrasshopperInvasion pic.twitter.com/M0X8p9qsvK — Marcus Little (@marcusuntrell92) July 27, 2019

the U.S military base at Area 51 is testing out they grasshoppers for september to attack all y’all mfs who show up to find some damn aliens😳😂(stay woke) #GrasshopperInvasion https://t.co/0df74rzqiS — Aureana Syvia (@AureanaHarris) July 27, 2019

People already made funny Meme’s & 1 grasshopper is enjoying Red Bull on this hot day.😂 #GrasshopperInvasion

*pics aren’t mine pic.twitter.com/qDUVu1yEcR — Heather 🏈HTTR All Day🏈 (@Skrub_3) July 27, 2019

According to entomologists, wet weather in the past several months is to blame for the scale of the invasion.

"It appears through history that when we have a wet winter or spring, these things build up often down below Laughlin and even into Arizona," said Jeff Knight from the Nevada Department of Agriculture. "We'll have flights about this time of the year, migrations, and they'll move northward."

He explained that such migrations are rare but not unprecedented, and that the insects don’t cause any harm to humans.

The grasshoppers are expected to be gone in several weeks as they will continue to move to the north.